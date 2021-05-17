Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Maritime Security Project will be launched in Lagos in June by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister disclosed this when the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Monday.

He said “the Crisis in the Maritime Sector is the maritime Insecurity and its more complex than the world knows” but the Federal Government has come up with a solution and it is ready to take off.

The Navy, Police, Army and State Security Service are involved.

Advertisement

According to the Minister, if it is successful, in the near future there will be improvement in the Maritime security, then other countries in the Gulf of the Guinea can adopt it, adding that “75% or 65% of crime comes from our water and if we are able to eliminate it then we will be making a lot of progress”.

“If you are in the air, you see what is happening in the water, you are inside the water, you will be able to respond, the helicopter has the capacity to drop in the Naval men when they see anything suspicious”, He said.

Speaking further, he stated that he will be glad to partner and share information with anyone who wants information for the purpose of securing the Gulf of the Guinea.

Earlier, the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, Daniel Bertrand officially presented a letter to the Minister requesting for the support of the Nigerian government for the Belgium candidate for the position at the International Maritime Organization.

Advertisement

Bertrand also mentioned that they have observed with keen interest what is happening in the Gulf of Guinea and would like to be of assistance and give support to the implementation of the maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea