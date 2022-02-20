FG to install Category 3 landing instruments at Kano, P/Harcourt, Katsina airports

The Federal Government has stated that it is prepared to install Category 3 Instrument Landing Systems,(ISL), at Kano’s Malam Aminu Kanu International Airport, Port Harcourt International Airport, and Katsina Airport.

Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Mathew Pwajok made the announcement in an interview today, Sunday in Abuja.

Mr. Pwajok stated that the action will bring the total number of Category 3 ISL airports in the country to five.

An instrument landing system, he claims, is a navigational device that provides an airplane with lateral, sky, and longitudinal guidance as it approaches the runway.

“Navigational facility is one of the very critical requirements for access into an airport safely, efficiently and economically. We place very high premium on the procurement and installation of navigational equipment.

“Over the past five years, we have deployed significantly a large number of navigational equipment. I can go through some of them by justifying my statement.

“ Currently, we have installed what we call Category 3 Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Lagos and Abuja Airports.

“We are also planning to install addition ones in Kano, Port Harcourt and Katsina.”

The NAMA president, who added that a Category 3 landing system was the highest category for landing anywhere in the world, stated that the government planned to invest extensively to ensure that the facility was available at all of the country’s international airports.

Mr Pwajok said that Category 2 ILS was installed in Sokoto, Kano, Minna, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Yola, Jos, Enugu and Benin airports.

He stated Category 2 ILS was being built in Ilorin, Ibadan, and Akure Airports, and that other state airports, including Gombe, Kebbi, Bayelsa, and Anambra, had already done so.

Mr. Pwajok stated that Category 1 facilities were still in operation at a few airports, but that the government intended to replace them with Category 2 ILS.