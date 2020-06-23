The Sports ministry has set up a committee to identify and verify occupants and illegal structures around the National stadium in Lagos, of rehabilitation works.

The Task Force is headed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Gabriel Aduda.

The Minister who blamed many of the illegal occupants for the poor state of the facility,wants sanity restored to the edifice ahead of its planned concession.

Illegal occupants around National Stadiums in Lagos And Abuja have been given a 25-day ultimatum to vacate the premises.