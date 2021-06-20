The Federal Controller of Works in Enugu State Olufemi Oyekanmi, has said the government will soon commence the rehabilitation of the deteriorated Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

Mr. Oyekanmi stated this in an interview in Awka on Friday, claiming that the initiative will help motorists.

He stated that the ministry had awarded the contract for the repair of the 15-kilometer length of the highway from 9th Mile to Enugu to RCC Nigeria Ltd.

Mr. Oyekanmi said the contract also included the construction of a state-of-the-art bypass to take care of the perennial traffic gridlock at 9th Mile during Yuletide.

He added that the remedial work at Ugwu-Onyeama would begin on June 21 and go until the end of the year, while the second contract would commence after the rains in October.

He stated that he had informed the leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Petroleum Tanker Drivers, and other interested parties in the area of the federal government’s plan to repair the road.

According to him, major repair work will start on the most critical areas of the road on Monday. “As a matter of fact, we will start moving equipment and materials to that place.

“The planned palliative will solve the problem of accidents that are not related to recklessness around Ugwu-Onyeama.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community, Chinedu Anyaso, thanked the Federal Government for its “timely intervention” on the road.

The Enugu depot community is in-charge of Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states.

He expressed the hope that the repairs would bring relief to oil marketers and petroleum tanker drivers in the South-east.

According to him, oil marketers and tanker drivers have suffered huge financial losses as a result of road accidents on the road.

He said since the beginning of the year, over 20 product-laden tankers had fallen on the road, resulting in spill, fire and vehicle damage.

“You know we rely on other depots for supply because Enugu depot has not functioned for about 15 years.

“So, good roads are important to us because it will reduce our business risks and save the lives of millions of people,” the IPMAN chairman said.