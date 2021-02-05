Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Emirates Airline’s operations to the country for violating directive by Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 protocols. The suspension took effect from midnight today.



According to a letter by Director General, NCAA, Musa Nuhu, to the airline, the carrier has continued airlifting of passengers from Nigeria using Rapid Antigen Tests. The tests were conducted by Travel Clinic and Medical Mobile laboratories not authorised by appropriate bodies as such are suspended too.

The PTF has asked the airline to accept passengers without rapid antigen tests or wait until when the infrastructure is put in place.

NCAA said it will impose additional sanctions on Emirates Airlines for violating directive from PTF on Covid-19.