The Federal Government has suspended a controversial circular that sparked outrage among medical professionals across the country.

This circular, issued on June 27 by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, had revised the allowances of medical and dental officers in the federal public service.

But its release drew strong criticism from major health associations including the Nigerian Medical Association, the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association, and the Association of Resident Doctors.

On July 2, the NMA issued a 21-day ultimatum, warning that failure to withdraw the circular and address their demands would lead to a nationwide shutdown of medical services.

President of the NMA, Professor Audu Bala, described the circular as unilateral and damaging to the welfare of medical professionals.

With the ultimatum set to expire on July 23, pressure mounted on the government to act.

Now, there’s been a breakthrough.

President of NARD, Tope Osundara, confirmed that the circular has been suspended following a high-level meeting chaired by the Finance Minister, who also serves as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Salaries.

He said the suspension will allow for wider consultations with medical associations and stakeholders before any new policy is implemented.

It’s a temporary relief for the health sector, but unions say they’re watching closely to ensure their concerns are fully addressed.