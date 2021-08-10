The Federal Government has summoned the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Usra Harahap, over the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian diplomat in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The unnamed diplomat was reportedly arrested in front of his official quarters on Saturday.

The Minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, confirmed this at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had in a statement on Monday, said it has also sent an official protest to the Government of Indonesia.