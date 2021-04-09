The federal government and Resident doctors are in another round of meeting to end the doctors’ strike which enters day 9 on Friday.

In his opening remarks, Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, warned the doctors to stop toying with the lives of the citizens and return to work.

A visibly angry Minister said neither the National Association of Resident Doctors nor the Nigerian Medical Association was a registered trade union, though members of the associations enjoy some rights.

He regretted that many Nigerians have died as a result of the doctors’ strike.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, appealed to the conscience of the striking doctors to end their strike, assuring that their concerns were already being taken care of.

Responding, NARD President, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, expressed hope the latest meeting will resolve all outstanding issues leading to the industrial action.

The meeting then went into closed doors.

The resident doctors began an indefinite strike on 1st April, 2021, demanding the payment of House Officers’ salaries; abolition of bench fees; payment of National Minimum Wage consequential adjustment arrears;

Residency Training Allowance; hazard allowance and Group Life insurance; Payment of death in service insurance and payment of salary shortfalls from 2014 to 2016.

The meeting on Friday seeks to address those issues, with the hope of ending the nine days old strike.