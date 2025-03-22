The federal Government of Nigeria has approved the temporary closure of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport Ibadan due to ongoing upgrade works.

Consequently, the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has closed the Runway and the Airport in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations

As part of Oyo state Government’s initiative to upgrade Ibadan Airport from a domestic to an international airport, various improvements and remodeling works are currently underway

In compliance with Aviation safety recommended standards and process, the closure became imperative to ensure the safety of passengers as well as airport personnel

In a Statement by the Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection,Obiageli Orah FAAN appeals to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this period