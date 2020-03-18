The Federal government has inaugurated a presidential Task force on the control of Coronavirus.

The Task force is to enable the federal government deepen her multi-sectoral and inter governmental approach to the nation’s response.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, who inaugurated the Task Force on Tuesday, said its composition by President Muhammadu Buhari was necessitated by monitoring of developments around the world on the outbreak of the contagion.

The Committee among other things is expected to strengthen the national response Strategy, build awareness among the populace and lay a foundation for scientific and medical research to address all emerging infectious diseases.

President Muhammadu Buhari also appointed Sani Aliyu as the National Coordinator of the Task force

The Secretary to the government of the federation Boss Mustapha is to serve as chairman of the Taskforce

Other members of the Task force are

– The Minister of state Health.

– Minister of Interior .

– The Minister of Aviation .

– Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social

Development

– The Minister of Education

– The Minister of Information & Culture.

– The Minister of Environment.

– Director General, Department of State Security.

– The Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control .

– The Country Representative of the World Health Organisation

– The Minister of Foreign affairs.