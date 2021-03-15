The Federal Government has fixed the dates for the reopening of Kano, Port Harcourt, and Enugu airports to international flights.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced the dates while speaking during the weekly briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

He disclosed that the Enugu airport will be reopened on May 3 2021 barring any unforseen circumstances while the Kano airport is planned for reopening on April 5, 2021; and Port Harcourt is scheduled to be reopened on April 15, 2021 to international flights.