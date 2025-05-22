The Federal Government of Nigeria is set to recover its legal costs from P and ID’s case.

Head of the Nigerian legal team on the P and ID case, Shaistah Akhtar made this known while paying a courtesy visit to the Attorney General of the federation in Abuja.

Akhtar says the success recorded by the Nigerian team on the case is a result of determination and commitment as the award of $ 11 billion against the Nigerian government by the UK court was challenged against the legal statute of 28 days as Nigeria was 3 years late and yet recorded success

Attorney General of the federation, Lateef Fagbemi who received the legal team commended the team for a job well done and expressed Nigeria’s gratitude.