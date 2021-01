Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said that plans are on the way to expand the facilities of the National Reference Laboratory Centre of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.

Osinbajo made the disclosure in Abuja, when he visited the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Gaduwa, to access the facilities on ground.

He charged workers of the Centre and other health workers in the country not to relent in their effort in ensuring the health security of Nigerians.