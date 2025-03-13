FEDERAL MINISTRY OF YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

PRESS RELEASE

*FG Seals Landmark Partnership to Expand Economic Opportunities for Nigerian Youth*

In a groundbreaking move to tackle youth unemployment and boost economic empowerment, the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Sapphital Limited have signed a transformative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement, signed by the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, and the Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Dr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, marks a major step toward equipping young Nigerians with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in today’s economy.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, held at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Comrade Olawande highlighted the significance of the Labour Employment and Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP) and the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA) platform.

According to him, these initiatives will redefine youth empowerment by providing clear pathways for skills development, job placement, and entrepreneurial growth.

“This partnership goes beyond promises—it is about action. By integrating vocational training, technology, and mentorship, we are committed to equipping Nigerian youth with the right skills to succeed in today’s competitive job market,” he said.

Comrade Olawande further emphasized that the collaboration between the two ministries aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision to tackle youth unemployment head-on and drive sustainable economic growth.

“Not only will this initiative prepare young Nigerians for existing jobs, but it will also empower them to become job creators—fostering innovation, enterprise, and prosperity across the nation,” he added.

In her remarks, Dr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Labour and Employment to job creation under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. She noted that LEEP was designed with the theme “Don’t Leave Anyone Behind”—ensuring that youth, women, and retirees all have access to economic opportunities.

“The Ministry of Labour and Employment is ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to reduce poverty, create wealth, and generate employment opportunities for Nigerians,” she said.

This landmark partnership signals a new era for Nigerian youth, opening doors to innovation, self-reliance, and a thriving workforce for the nation’s future.