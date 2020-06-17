The Federal Government has again sacked Marilyn Amobi from office as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET).

Speaking through his Special Adviser, Aaron Artimas, the power minister stated that the removal of Dr.Amobi was part of the reorganisation process in the sector.

Dr. Amobi, has been immediately replaced by Nnaemeka Eweluka, the NBET’s General Counsel and Secretary.

The sacked MD was in December 2019 removed from office after the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, ordered her to vacate the position.

But in January this year, President Muhammadu Buhari, overruled the dismissal of Dr. Amobi as NBET’s boss in a memo issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in which the embattled MD was directed to return to office.

Dr Marilyn Amobi, will handover to Dr.Nnaemeka Eweluka as substantive Managing Director/CEO and proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect.