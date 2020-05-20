The FG has sacked the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr Usman Mohammed, and appointed Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, an engineer, as acting managing director.

A statement by the Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Aaron Artimas, however, did not give specific reason for Mohammed’s removal, but said it was part of the reorganisation of the company.

“As part of continuing measures to reposition and improve the performance of the power Sector in the country, the Honorable Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman hereby announces major changes at the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“Accordingly, the Managing Director of the TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed has been removed from office with immediate effect. He is being replaced with Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, as Managing Director, in acting capacity.

“The Honorable Minister has also confirmed the appointment of four directors who have been on acting position in the Company for some time.”