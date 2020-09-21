The federal government has reiterated its commitment to improving the welfare of police officers in order to encourage them to serve the nation better.

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, revealed this to newsmen in Sokoto State.

According to him, this administration is interested in boosting the morale of the police especially as the nation faces the threat of banditry, insurgency and other criminals activities.

On human right abuse allegations against police officers, the minister said the government will ensure adequate punishment for those found guilty.