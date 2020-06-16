The meeting between the federal government and the leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors, has ended in deadlock.

The doctors are on a nationwide indefinite strike over non-payment of hazard allowances and non-availability of Personal Protective Equipment in the fight against COVID-19.

Chris Ngige and Festus Keyamo met with the striking doctors hoping to broker a truce so the doctors can return to their duty posts. But the meeting failed to achieve to achieve its intended aim.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Mr Ngige said the government has addressed almost all issues raised by the doctors.

Meeting between Federal government and the leadership of the Resident Doctors ends in deadlock.#NARDStrike pic.twitter.com/8rZhVgAMlY — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 16, 2020

He called on them to have the spirit of compassion and reconciliation as custodians of the lives of Nigerians.

On his part, President of the National Association of Resident Doctors, Sokomba Aliyu, said doctors are not being protected, despite risking their lives to save patients.

He lamented that more than two hundred of their members have tested positive for covid-19, some of whom have died.

He listed other issues in dispute as lack of personal protective equipment, non-implementation of the residency training act, shortfall in salary, implementation of minimum wage, non-payment of hazard allowance and life insurance.