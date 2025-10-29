The Federal Government has strengthened its dialogue with the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other university-based unions, approved N2.3 billion for universities, reaffirming its commitment to revitalise Nigeria’s tertiary education sector. This was disclosed in a Monday statement s...

The Federal Government has strengthened its dialogue with the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other university-based unions, approved N2.3 billion for universities, reaffirming its commitment to revitalise Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

This was disclosed in a Monday statement signed by Folasade Boriowo, the Director of Press and Public Relations to the Ministry of Education.

According to the statement, the FG has pledged to clear all backlogs, strengthen academic staff welfare and release funds to clear salary and promotion arrears in all federal universities.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s tertiary education sector through decisive fiscal interventions, policy reforms, and sustained dialogue with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions.”

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, disclosed this while providing updates on ongoing engagements with ASUU and other tertiary institution unions. He stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains resolute in his determination to resolve all lingering welfare and funding issues in a transparent, fair, and sustainable manner.

Dr Alausa announced that the Federal Government has released ₦2.3 billion, representing Batch 8 salary and promotion arrears to universities across the country. The disbursements, processed through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), reflect the Tinubu Administration’s resolve to clear inherited backlogs and enhance the welfare of academic and non-academic staff in the tertiary education sector.

According to him, “A total of ₦2.311 billion, representing Batch 8 salary and promotion arrears, has been released through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to universities. Benefiting institutions should begin to receive payment alerts anytime from now.”

He further disclosed that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Finance and the OAGF, is finalising the release of third-party non-statutory deductions and pension remittances to NUPEMCO, expected to be completed in the coming days.

Dr Alausa added that the government has approved the full mainstreaming of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) into university staff salaries beginning from 2026, noting that this will ensure prompt, predictable, and sustainable payments going forward. In addition, funds have been released under the Needs Assessment of Nigerian Universities, with corresponding budgetary provisions made to sustain the initiative.

He reaffirmed that these measures demonstrate the government’s strong commitment to improving academic staff welfare and addressing long-standing challenges that have persisted for decades. Within the last twenty-six months, the Federal Government has paid a significant portion of outstanding obligations while maintaining open communication with all academic and non-academic unions of tertiary institutions.

“The Federal Ministry of Education assures that these engagements are being conducted truthfully and in good faith. However, while the government remains committed to improving staff welfare, it will only enter into agreements that are realistic and financially sustainable,” Dr Alausa stated.

He explained that the Yayale Ahmed Negotiating Committee continues to serve as a bridge between the Federal Government and the tertiary institutions’ unions, ensuring that all pending welfare-related issues are addressed through honest and mutually respectful dialogue. “Negotiations are being conducted sincerely, mutually, and respectfully,” he added.

Dr Alausa reiterated that the Federal Government will not engage in unsustainable fiscal practices. “Our priority is to ensure that all matters are addressed responsibly and in the best interest of our education system,” he said, stressing that all commitments must align with approved budgetary provisions to guarantee long-term stability.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering dedication to the education sector, noting that several challenges that had persisted for decades are now being tackled decisively under his administration.

The Minister expressed optimism that the current wave of reforms and fiscal interventions will usher in lasting industrial harmony, restore confidence in Nigeria’s tertiary education system, and strengthen institutional capacity for national development.