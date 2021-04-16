FG Releases More Names, Photos of Fleeing Inmates Who Escaped From Imo Prison 23 minutes ago by Wale Akinola –

The Nigerria Correctional Centre has released additional names and pictures of inmates who fled from the Imo Custodial centre.

Recall that some gunmen had on April 5 attacked the correctional facility and the police headquarters in the state.

The Nigeria Correctional Centre later put the figure of inmates who fled the facility at 1,844.

UPDATED: Nigeria Correctional Service releases more names, photos of fleeing inmates who escaped from Correctional Centre in Owerri.@raufaregbesola @CorrectionsNg pic.twitter.com/aoEnjeF1PI — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 16, 2021

In a series of tweets on Friday, the correctional authorities released pictures of scores of male and female inmates who have been declared wanted.

See the details below.