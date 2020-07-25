Federal Government has rejected the proposed increment of license fee for courier ervices by the Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST.

The minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami, in a tweet Saturday morning, insisted that the increase was not part of the regulation he approved for the agency on Friday, July 24.

According to him “Our attention has been drawn to an increase of licence fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier approved for you”

Companies which provide international courier services like DHL, UPS and FEDEX, are expected to pay N20m for a new licence and N8m annually while those who offer national services are expected to pay N10m for licence and N4m yearly for renewal.