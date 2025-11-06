The Federal Government (FG) has reiterated its commitment to strengthening national security, boosting partnerships, and accelerating development under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu. According to a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Federal Ministry of Infor...

The statement reads: “The Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening national security, strengthening partnerships, and accelerating development under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“Speaking at a press conference held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja, to address the United States government’s designation of Nigeria as a country of concern, the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, fnipr, described the designation as a misperception and misrepresentation of the security challenges in the country.

“ ‘Nigeria,’ he said, ‘faces longstanding security challenges that have impacted Christians and Muslims alike, and we mourn every loss of life—knowing that even a single loss of life is one too many. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to confront and end these security challenges.’

“He averred that Nigeria’s recent achievements in security, international cooperation, and global recognition are clear evidence that the country is firmly on the path of progress.

“The Minister announced that in the last 18 months, Nigeria’s security agencies have achieved unprecedented results in tackling terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminality across the nation.

“He revealed that over 13,500 terrorists have been neutralised, 17,000 arrested, and more than 9,800 abducted victims rescued, including women and children. Similarly, over 5,000 assault rifles and large caches of ammunition have been recovered and destroyed.

“According to the Global Terrorism Index, terror-related attacks in Nigeria have fallen to their lowest level in over a decade, a development he attributed to the combined effect of kinetic operations, intelligence-led strategies, and socio-economic interventions in vulnerable communities.

“ “These are not just statistics,” he said. “They represent human lives saved, communities revived, and the return of hope and stability to regions once terrorised by violence.’

“The Minister also highlighted Nigeria’s growing international reputation as a centre of innovation, stability, and leadership in the global knowledge economy.

“He announced that UNESCO has officially designated Nigeria as the host of the Category 2 International Media and Information Literacy Institute, the first of its kind in Africa. This landmark recognition places Nigeria at the forefront of promoting responsible media, digital literacy, and information ethics on the continent.

“Additionally, Nigeria is set to host major global events in the months ahead, including the World Public Relations Forum and the International Press Institute Executive Board Meeting — further signalling renewed international confidence in the country’s governance and institutional capacity.

“ ‘These recognitions affirm that Nigeria’s image is shifting from a story of challenges to one of transformation, leadership, and innovation,’ Idris said.

“ ‘Nigeria welcomes constructive engagement from all partners, but we must be clear that the fight against terrorism is a shared global responsibility,” he stated. “We invite our friends and allies, including the United States, to continue working with us in promoting peace, stability, and mutual understanding.’

“The Minister reiterated that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda remains the guiding vision of the administration — focused on restoring peace, enabling economic recovery, and building globally competitive institutions.

“Through enhanced security operations, regional cooperation, and social investment programmes, the government is creating a safer environment for education, agriculture, and business to thrive.

“ ‘What we are witnessing is not just progress, it is renewed hope in action. The results are visible, the partnerships are growing, and Nigeria’s global standing is stronger than ever,’ Idris affirmed.

“The Federal Government called on Nigerians and the international community to continue supporting the country’s journey toward inclusive growth, lasting peace, and sustainable development.”