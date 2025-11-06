The Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM) has commended the Federal Government for its various youth training and empowerment initiatives in the Niger Delta region....

The Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM) has commended the Federal Government for its various youth training and empowerment initiatives in the Niger Delta region.

In a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Major Ekene, the group said the programmes have significantly reduced criminal activities, including militancy, youth restiveness, crude oil theft, and other forms of economic sabotage in the region.

According to NDYM, the renewed focus on youth development under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has created opportunities that have positively transformed the lives of young people across the Niger Delta.

The group also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Regional Development for implementing what it described as “pragmatic training programmes” that have equipped youths with valuable entrepreneurial and technical skills.

“The Niger Delta Youth Movement, the umbrella body of all youths in the region, deeply appreciates the Ministry of Regional Development for its pragmatic training programmes,” the statement read.

“We pledge our unalloyed solidarity to the continuity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency for the genuine development policies, projects and programmes for the youths, women and the elderly.”

Comrade Ekene lauded the Ministry’s efforts under the leadership of Engr. Abubakar Momoh, noting that the combination of theoretical and practical training in entrepreneurship and mentorship by experienced scholars has proven highly effective.

He disclosed that several beneficiaries of the empowerment schemes have already started businesses in areas such as fish farming, palm oil and palm kernel processing, piggery, and cooperative ventures, setting them on the path to self-sufficiency.

“As we look forward to the 2025 training and empowerment programmes, we urge youths to imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship,” the group added.

“Proper and methodical empowerment of the youths means a reduction in crime and criminality, including crude oil theft and other forms of economic sabotage.”