The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy announces the approval of the reinstatement of the Presidential Council on Tourism by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), underscoring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening tourism, culture, and the creative economy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The reinstated Council restores a high-level national platform dedicated to providing strategic leadership for tourism development. Its membership includes the Presidency, the Vice President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Governors from key tourism states, ensuring stronger coordination, unified planning, and a more cohesive national approach to tourism growth.

Following the approval, the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his consistent support to the Ministry.

She emphasised that tourism and the creative economy are vital pillars for Nigeria’s economic diversification and that the reinstatement of the Council represents a major milestone in building stronger institutional structures for sectoral advancement.

The Council will provide strategic direction for national programmes that create opportunities for youth, strengthen community development, and elevate Nigeria’s global cultural presence.

It will also guide efforts to attract investment, enhance visitor experience, develop competitive tourism offerings, and unlock the full value of Nigeria’s cultural and creative assets.

Minister Musawa reaffirmed the Ministry’s readiness to implement transformative initiatives aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the Council’s return signals the Federal Government’s resolve to build a vibrant, job-creating, investment-attracting tourism ecosystem that showcases Nigeria’s rich cultural identity.

The Ministry appreciates the Federal Executive Council for this significant approval and remains committed to advancing tourism, culture, and the creative economy as engines of inclusive national growth.