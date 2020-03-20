The federal government has increased to fifteen, the number of countries classified as high risk and has restricted international arrivals to three airports.

The three airports to be closed include Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Nuhu says the three airports will be closed from tomorrow, March the 21.

The Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, will remain open, but no flight operations will be allowed from the 15 Coronavirus high-risk countries, from which movement is restricted into the country.