The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the working conditions of resident doctors and to a general overhaul of the health sector.

According to a statement obtained by TVC on Sunday, the FG announced that it will carry out a massive recruitment, clear payment arrears, and prioritise health workforce wellbeing.

The statement reads, “Massive Recruitment, Payment of Arrears, and Reforms Underway as Government Prioritises Health Workforce Wellbeing as the Bedrock of System Strengthening.”

It added, “The Federal Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to ensuring industrial peace, harmony, and sustained reform in Nigeria’s health sector, emphasizing that the welfare, motivation, and stability of the nation’s health workforce remain the foundation upon which all health policies, strategies, and actions are built.”

“This assurance was reiterated during a high-level meeting led by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, between the top management of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the leadership of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), following the association’s recent agitations over welfare and professional concerns,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare says it will apply the no work, no pay law for the number of days the Nigerian association of resident doctors went on strike.

In a statement signed by the assistant director of information, Ado Bako, the Ministry expressed its displeasure over the decision of NARD to go on a seven-day warning strike despite all negotiations and plea attempts by the Federal Government to resolve its concerns and ensure continued industrial harmony.