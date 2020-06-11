The Federal Government said, a modern Boeing 737-NG Full Flight Simulator has arrived in the country and is currently at the seaport undergoing Customs clearance process.

The FFS, which is expected to curb capital flight, will be installed at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said a simulator for training and retraining is one major hindrance the aviation industry is facing, costing it millions in foreign exchange as pilots had to travel out for recurrence exercises.