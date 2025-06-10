The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Muyi Aina, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to working closely with state and local governments to ensure Nigerians have access to quality healthcare at all levels.

Dr Aina made this known during a meeting with Performance and Financial Management Officers in Enugu State, where he received feedback on the challenges and peculiarities of the healthcare system in the state.

He praised the Performance and Financial Management Officers initiative introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, noting that the officers were already making an impact by verifying information, providing oversight, and enhancing accountability and transparency at health facilities.

Dr Aina added that the officers would undergo training to deepen their understanding of the healthcare system and ensure they carry out their responsibilities effectively and efficiently.