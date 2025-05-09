The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has announced a new partnership with Google to empower Nigerian youth by increasing their access to digital tools and opportunities, both locally and globally.

This was revealed by the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, during a visit by a Google delegation led by Tanya Singh, Head of Value Education, at his Abuja office.

The Minister emphasised the importance of the collaboration, stating, “To truly empower our youth, we must go beyond government resources. This partnership with Google is a vital step toward realising President Bola Tinubu’s vision of equipping every young Nigerian with at least two skills.”

He also noted ongoing efforts with NITDA and other stakeholders to harness technology for youth development.

Tanya Singh shared that the partnership follows a recent meeting between President Tinubu and Google’s CEO in France.

She outlined five focus areas for the collaboration:

Digital Infrastructure Development

Singh said Google aims to build the tech infrastructure needed to support Nigeria’s digital future, including advanced AI systems.

Human Capacity Building

Highlighting Nigeria’s youth potential, Singh stressed the importance of digital skills and continuous upskilling to drive national growth.

Economic Diversification

Google sees growth opportunities beyond traditional sectors, especially in fintech, agri-tech, and health-tech, and aims to support these industries.

Support for SMEs and Entrepreneurship

Recognizing youth-led innovation, Singh said Google will provide tools and resources to help young entrepreneurs grow and compete globally.

Positioning Nigeria as a Global Talent Hub

Singh revealed Google’s ambition to not just make Nigeria a regional AI and tech center, but a global leader in tech talent.

She underscored the central role of sustained investment in talent development, stating, “It’s not just about acquiring skills, but applying them effectively in real-world scenarios.”

Google plans to launch a Digital Youth Academy, expand digital literacy initiatives, and introduce several flagship programs in Nigeria as part of this collaboration.