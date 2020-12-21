The Federal Government has on Monday ordered all federal civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below to stay at home for the next five weeks from Monday.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made this known in a statement on Monday.

He also announced that all schools would remain closed till January 18.

Mustapha also said restrictions have been placed on social and religious gatherings for five weeks.

He said, “Encourage virtual meetings in government Offices. The leadership of such offices are to ensure that all offices are well-ventilated offices, and encourage staff to work from home where possible;

“All government staff on GL.12 and below are to stay at home for the next 5 weeks; Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executives are to be held accountable for enforcing NPI rules in their domains with frequent spot checks;

“The PTF on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Education, expects that schools would have vacated from the 18th December 2020 and remain closed till at least the 18th of January, 2021 to enable the measures introduced to take effect;

“All persons above the age of 60yrs and/or with comorbidities are to be encouraged to stay at home and avoid crowds;

“All non-essential travels – both domestic and international during the holiday season are seriously discouraged.”

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control, on Sunday, reported 501 new infections of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in February, more than 874,617 samples have been tested by NCDC, out of which 78,434 were positive.

The country recorded three additional deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the overall total in the nation since the start of the pandemic to 1,221.

The NCDC also disclosed that 519 patients have been discharged after testing negative from the virus.