The first phase of the on-going Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) in Abuja has been named the Mahamadou Issoufou Expressway in honour of the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.



The unveiling ceremony which was carried out during the Nigerien President’s visit to Nigeria was performed by the visiting President himself on Tuesday, 16th March 2021.

In his remarks during the very brief ceremony, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello said that the road was named after the Nigerien President by President Muhammadu Buhari as a mark of deep appreciation for the maintenance of brotherly relationship between Nigeria and the Republic of Niger and in recognition of the Nigerien President’s significant role in the promotion of peace, democracy and integration in Africa.

The first phase of the Outer Southern Expressway begins from the Villa Roundabout at the Asokoro District of Abuja city, all the way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway known as the Ring Road One and has a total of 4 major interchanges.

Present at the event were the Governors of Katsina State, Alh Aminu Masari, Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Sokoto State, Alh Waziri Tambuwal, Jigawa State, Alh. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Yobe State, Alh. Mai Mala Buni, Zamfara State, Alh Bello Matawalle, Kebbi State, Alh Abubakar Bagudu and the Deputy Governor Of Borno State, Alh Umar Usman Kadafur.

Also present were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola and the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr Umar Gambo Jibrin.