The Federal Government has convened critical stakeholders to address youth poverty, unemployment, and insecurity under the Youth Economic Intervention and Deregulation Programme (YEIDEP).

Speaking at the YEIDEP Implementation Stakeholders Retreat, the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, emphasized the urgent need to respond to rising economic hardship, violent extremism, and anti-social behavior among young people. He noted that sustainable solutions lie in creating economic opportunities, particularly through agriculture and its value chains.

The Minister urged participants to take full ownership of YEIDEP’s rollout by defining responsibilities, setting timelines, and ensuring accountability. “YEIDEP is not just another government programme; it is a national mission vital to Nigeria’s peace, stability, and prosperity,” he said.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Muhammed Abdullahi, Comrade Olawande reaffirmed the Ministry’s readiness to partner with stakeholders to ensure YEIDEP delivers lasting benefits for Nigerian youth and contributes to national growth.

On financial partnerships, the Director of Finance and Accounts, Warrens Bekearadebo Augusta, revealed that 9 out of 20 invited banks have already joined YEIDEP by opening accounts, enrolling beneficiaries, and supporting financial operations. She added that 3 to 4 more banks are in line to participate.

She further disclosed that over 8,000 verified youths have been registered as first-tranche beneficiaries, with banks grouped into clusters under strict monitoring and accountability systems.

YEIDEP Coordinator, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, described the initiative as a “necessary revolution” for Nigeria’s survival, stressing that the nation’s challenges stem from weak past leadership rather than a lack of resources. He assured stakeholders that YEIDEP is designed to equip Nigerian youth with the skills, resources, and opportunities to thrive, drive enterprise, and strengthen resilience.