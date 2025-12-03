The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has announced the maiden edition of the Nigerian Foods and Culture Festival, scheduled to hold from December 16–17, 2025, at the Cricket Pitch, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos....

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has announced the maiden edition of the Nigerian Foods and Culture Festival, scheduled to hold from December 16–17, 2025, at the Cricket Pitch, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

Honourable Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa, Esq., disclosed this during a media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja. She noted that the festival, organised in collaboration with Irabor Creative Minds, is designed to spotlight Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage and creative excellence.

According to the Minister, the Nigerian Foods and Culture Festival reinforces the federal government’s commitment to leveraging art, culture, and tourism as key drivers of economic development, job creation, and national cohesion.

“Detty December has grown into a major cultural moment inspired by Lagos, and the federal government is committed to providing the support needed to deliver a safe, vibrant, and culturally enriching experience for Nigerians and visitors from around the world,” Musawa said.

She explained that Lagos was selected as host city due to its status as Nigeria’s leading centre for cultural expression and creativity.

“This will be a bigger, better Detty December. Our vision is for the Nigerian Foods and Culture Festival to grow into a world-class cultural showcase that attracts global audiences to experience the depth and beauty of Nigerian culture,” she added.

Musawa expressed appreciation to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his steadfast support to the arts, culture, and creative economy sectors. She also commended the Ministry’s partners and sponsors, urging Nigerians to participate in the festival.

The Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Irabor Creative Minds, Jude Irabor Uwagbai, assured attendees of maximum security, noting that arrangements are being made in partnership with Lagos State’s Lion Building Police Command.

“We are fully collaborating with the Lion Building Police to guarantee the safety of all guests. We are inviting the world to Lagos to experience the richness of our culture,” he stated.