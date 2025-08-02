The federal government has launched the planting of 50 million date palm trees in Jigawa State as part of a large-scale effort to combat desertification and restore degraded land in the North. The project was flagged off by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, alongside the Deputy Gove...

The project was flagged off by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, alongside the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State and the Director-General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW).

The event also marked the 10th anniversary of the agency, under the theme: “Sustaining the Momentum – Ten Years of NAGGW’s Contributions to Environmental Sustainability.”

Officials say the initiative will not only help tackle the effects of climate change but also boost livelihoods and food security across affected communities.