The Federal Government has placed 15 of the 19 northern states on red flood alert, warning residents in high-risk areas to take immediate precautions to prevent loss of life and property.



In a circular issued in Abuja, the Ministry of Environment’s National Flood Early Warning Centre said possible flooding is expected between 10 and 14 August 2025 following forecasts of heavy rainfall.

The statement, signed by the Director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Abdullahi Bokani, listed the affected states as Adamawa, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kano, Niger, Taraba, Jigawa, Yobe, Zamfara, Sokoto, Borno and Kwara.

Kebbi State recorded the highest number of flagged flood-prone locations, with 10 towns identified, including Kamba, Kangiwa, Kalgo, Ribah, Sakaba, Saminaka, Gwandu, Jega and Birnin Kebbi.

Bokani urged residents to act swiftly, while calling on local authorities and state emergency management agencies to intensify efforts to protect lives and property.

He also encouraged stakeholders to report any flood incidents promptly to enable rapid emergency response.