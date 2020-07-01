The Federal Government has increased petrol pump price from N123.80 per litre to N143.80.

This was announced in a circular relased by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on July 1, 2020 to marketers.

The agency had on May 31, 2020 announced a price band of N121.50 to N123.50 per litre for petrol.

The circular read “After a review of the prevailing market fundamentals in the month of June and considering marketers’ realistic operating costs, as much as practicable, we wish to advise a new PMS pump price band of N140.80-N143.80 per litre for the month of July 2020.

“All marketers are advised to operate within the indicative prices as advised by the PPPRA.”