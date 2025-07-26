The federal government has commissioned three advanced oncology centres in Katsina, Enugu, and Benin as part of a broader push to expand cancer care infrastructure and reduce the country’s growing burden of non-communicable diseases. The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Al...

The federal government has commissioned three advanced oncology centres in Katsina, Enugu, and Benin as part of a broader push to expand cancer care infrastructure and reduce the country’s growing burden of non-communicable diseases.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate says President Bola Tinubu’s administration is taking decisive action to transform cancer care in Nigeria through unprecedented investments in modern treatment facilities and diagnostic capabilities.

He made the remarks during the inauguration of three state-of-the-art cancer centres located at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina; the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu; and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City.

The initiative is part of President Tinubu’s National Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative.

Present at the ceremonies were the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris , who joined Prof. Pate to celebrate the milestone in the nation’s health sector.

Prof. Pate praised President Tinubu for delivering on his promise to strengthen the healthcare system, saying the new cancer centres along with a planned expansion in diagnostic coverage and clinical training, represent a critical step toward reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases like cancer in Nigeria.