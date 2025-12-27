The Federal Government has graduated more than 7,000 newly recruited Forest Guards from seven frontline states, marking the latest step in efforts to reclaim Nigeria’s forests from terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups. The guards completed a three-month intensive training programme under ...

The guards completed a three-month intensive training programme under the Presidential Forest Guards Initiative launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in May 2025.

The programme is coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in partnership with state governments.

Graduation ceremonies were held on Friday across Borno, Sokoto, Yobe, Adamawa, Niger, Kwara and Kebbi states.

This was disclosed in a statement by Rabiu Ibrahim, the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, on Saturday, December 27.

Speaking at the ceremonies, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said the initiative was designed to strengthen Nigeria’s internal security by denying criminals access to forested and hard-to-reach areas.

“These Forest Guards are not just uniformed personnel. They are first responders, community protectors and a critical layer of Nigeria’s security architecture,” Ribadu said.

“They will hold ground, gather intelligence and support security agencies in reclaiming territories overtaken by criminal elements.”

He confirmed that the graduates would be deployed immediately, with salaries and allowances commencing without delay.

“There will be no gap between graduation and deployment. Every certified guard will proceed directly to their assigned duty posts,” he added.

According to ONSA, the training programme was deliberately rigorous, combining physical conditioning, tactical fieldcraft and long-range patrol simulations with lessons in environmental conservation.

Trainees were taught movement techniques, ambush response, rescue operations and coordinated offensive actions aimed at disrupting criminal activities in forest areas.

The programme also placed strong emphasis on ethics and professionalism, including training on human rights, international humanitarian law, gender rights and civilian protection.

Arms handling and use-of-force procedures were guided by a jointly agreed Arms Management Manual.

Out of the total recruits, the programme recorded a 98.2 per cent completion rate.

Eighty-one trainees were disqualified for disciplinary reasons, while two died due to pre-existing medical conditions.

All successful participants were certified and cleared for operational service.

The Forest Guards are drawn from their local government areas, a strategy authorities say will help them use their knowledge of the terrain and build trust within communities in tackling banditry, kidnapping and illegal exploitation of forest resources.

The Forest Guard initiative is an inter-agency national security programme led by the National Security Adviser, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment.

It is operationally coordinated by the Department of State Services and the National Park Service, with support from the Defence Headquarters, the Nigerian Army, Navy, Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Governors and deputy governors from the participating states attended the graduation ceremonies, including Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Ribadu said the Federal Government remains committed to expanding the initiative nationwide.

“By protecting our forests, we are securing our territory, and by securing our territory, we are protecting our people,” he said.

“This programme will continue to grow as part of our effort to build a safer Nigeria.”