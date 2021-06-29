The Federal Government has approved extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to July 26, 2021.

The Federal government said its decision to extend the deadline was reached after a request by stakeholders on the needs to consolidate the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process.

The Government added that the development followed the rapid increase in the number of enrolment systems across the country.

The linkage by Nigerians of their SIMs with their NIN has hit 57.3 million.

The government made the announcement in a statement signed jointly by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr Ikechukwu Adinde and Head of Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Mr Kayode Adegoke.