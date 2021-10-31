Breaking News

FG extends NIN-Sim deadline till end of 2021

FG extends NIN-SIM deadline till end of 2021

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for linkage of National Identity Numbers with the Subscribers Identity Module card till the end of the year.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed that the extension was due to further to appeals by the Mobile Network Operators to ensure better compliance with government’s directive and to avoid widening the digital divide.”

A statement on behalf of the Minister by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head of Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission Kayode Adegoke advised Nigerians to complete the process before the end of 2021.

The statement explains that the extension would also provide the enabling environment for the registration of Nigerians in remote areas, and increase enrolments in countries with a significant number of Nigerians.

According to the statement, “As of October 30, 2021, there were over 9,500 enrolment systems and over 8,000 NIN enrolment centres within and outside the country- this has significantly eased the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM. The NIN-SIM verification process is supporting the Government’s drive to develop Nigeria’s digital economy, strengthen our ability to protect our cyberspace and support the security agencies.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, has graciously approved the extension to accommodate the yearnings of the populace and make it easier for its citizens within and outside the country, and legal residents to obtain the NIN and link it with their SIM.

“The Federal Government will ensure that all innocent, law abiding citizens and residents will not lose access to their phone lines as long as they obtain and link their NIN. Government will also continue to provide an enabling environment for investors in the telecommunications sector.

The unique 66 million NIN enrolments, with an average of 3 to 4 SIMs linked to the NIN, is a testament to the commitment and dedication of the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), to ensure the success of the project.

“With the creation of additional NIN enrolment centres within and outside the country, and many more coming up, the remaining citizens and legal residents living in the country and the diaspora should be able to obtain their NINs and link them with their SIMs before the end of the year,“ the statement added .

 

 

