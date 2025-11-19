The Federal Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu placing the nation’s security architecture on its highest level of alert in response to recent attacks across parts of the country....

Speaking at a press briefing held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Radio House, Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed the President’s sympathies to families and communities affected by the recent acts of terrorism and criminality.

“Let it be known that President Tinubu has put our nation’s security apparatuses on the highest alert ever, and has deployed to actively pursue and eliminate terrorists, bandits, and criminal elements wherever they may be in Nigeria. Our security forces have also been mandated to swiftly rescue the abducted Kebbi school girls and reunite them with their families,” said Idris.

The Minister described the killing of a senior Army General, the abduction of students in Kebbi State, and the attack on a church in Kwara State as “painful reminders of the threats confronting the nation,” noting that such acts only strengthen the Federal Government’s resolve to decisively defeat terrorism and banditry.

He disclosed that President Tinubu has postponed his scheduled international engagements, including the G20 meeting in South Africa, to focus squarely on domestic security developments, adding that the President has directed the military and the police to deploy additional personnel to Eruku and the entire Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, ensuring strong security coverage and rapid response.

Idris furthermore explained that the Vice President, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, is currently in Birnin Kebbi, at the President’s instruction, holding engagements with the Governor of Kebbi State, security chiefs, traditional rulers, and families of the abducted schoolgirls.

“President Tinubu has also directed all security agencies to actively pursue, neutralise, and dismantle terrorists and criminal networks across the country,” said Idris, and assured Nigerians that the rescue of the abducted Kebbi schoolgirls remains an urgent national priority.

Addressing attempts to frame the security situation along religious lines, the Minister said the Federal Government “categorically refutes any sectarian interpretation” of the country’s security challenges.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s security threats from terrorism to banditry have affected citizens of all faiths and backgrounds.

“In this critical moment, national unity is our most powerful asset,” he said. “We must reject misinformation and division. Our common enemies are terrorists and criminals seeking to destabilise our country.”

The Minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s status as a multi-faith nation where freedom of worship is constitutionally guaranteed.

He called on citizens to stand together in solidarity and support the efforts of security agencies working tirelessly to secure the nation, saying the government remains confident that the ongoing security operations will lead to the swift rescue of the abducted schoolgirls and the restoration of peace in affected communities.