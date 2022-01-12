FG delegation visits Zamfara communities attacked by bandits

A Federal Government delegation on Wednesday visited Bukuyyum, Anka LGA in Zamfara,to Condole with Government and people of the state over the recent attack on innocent citizens that led to the loss of lives and properties.

The delegation was led by the Minister of Defence Bashiru Magashi.

Others in the entourage include the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Sa’adiya Farouk, the Inspector General of police Usman Alkali Baba, Minister of police affairs Dingyadi, Garba Shehu Spokesperson of the president and the Minister of Defence Bashiru Magashi who is the team leader.

Magashi condemned the attacks in the LGAs of Bukuyyum and Anka and promised to bring perpetrators to book.

Armed Bandit in their large number with heavy weapons had last week invaded some Communities in Bukuyyum and Anka local government areas and Scores of locals were killed by the bandits

Magashi added that the Buhari’s led federal Government is committed to crushing criminals in all locations.

He noted that the federal government is saddned by the Spate on Insecurity in the Country.

The Defence Minister assured that peace will soon return to troubled areas.

On her part, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Sa’adiya Farouk said, the federal will reach out to those affected by the attacks.

She said the federal government has allocated food and other items to the affected Communities.

On his part, Governor Bello Matawalle thanked them for the visit and described it as show of true love.