Federal government delegation led by the national security adviser, retired Major-General Babagana Monguno, arrives Katsina to condole with the government and people over the bandits attack on the government science secondary school, Kankara.

The attack which led to the abduction of many of the students by the bandits has also led to the closure of all government boarding schools in the state till further notice by the state government.

Service chiefs of the nations military branches are also part of the trip while several meetings have been held between military chiefs and political leaders to find a solution to the current crisis.

The exact number of the missing students has not been ascertained, the location where the students are being kept is reported to have been identified by the security services and efforts are on to free them.