FG declares Tuesday public holiday to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

To commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration in honor of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 as a public holiday.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the announcement on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated the Muslim faithful at home and abroad for witnessing this year’s event.

He urged all Nigerians to acquire the Holy Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) characteristics of love, patience, and persistence, saying that doing so will ensure peace and security in the country.

Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, at this moment, to “refrain from violence, lawlessness, wantonness and other acts of criminality. As the indisputable leader of our race, we must show responsible leadership in Africa.”

While calling for an end to all divisive tendencies throughout the country, the Minister urged all Nigerians, particularly the youth, to embrace peace and work with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to build a progressive and enviable country that all people can be proud of.