The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, 19 March, and Friday, 20 March 2026, as public holidays to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The announcement was disclosed in a Tuesday statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday. According…...

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, 19 March, and Friday, 20 March 2026, as public holidays to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement was disclosed in a Tuesday statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declared the Eid-el-Fitr holiday on behalf of the Federal Government.

Tunji-Ojo extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Minister urged Muslims to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice, which were emphasised during the holy month.

He also called on all Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the continued peace, unity, and prosperity of the nation.

While wishing the Muslim faithful a joyful Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Minister encouraged citizens to celebrate responsibly and extend acts of kindness to the less privileged in society.

The statement added that the Federal Government remains committed to fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.

Although the Ramadan crescent has not been sighted, Muslim faithful around the world patiently await the sighting of the moon to end the fasting for the year 1447 AH.

TVC News previously reported that His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad III, confirmed the development and declared that Wednesday, February 18, 2026, marks the first day of Ramadan in the country.