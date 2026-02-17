The Ramadan crescent has been sighted in Nigeria, signaling the commencement of fasting for the year 1447 AH. His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad III, confirmed the development and declared that Wed...

The Ramadan crescent has been sighted in Nigeria, signaling the commencement of fasting for the year 1447 AH.

His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad III, confirmed the development and declared that Wednesday, February 18, 2026, marks the first day of Ramadan in the country.

According to an update shared on the verified social media platforms of the National Moon Sighting Committee at exactly 8:44 p.m. on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, the new moon was successfully observed in parts of the country, paving the way for the official declaration.

With the announcement, Muslims across Nigeria are expected to begin the month long fast, one of the five pillars of Islam, marked by dawn to sunset abstinence, increased devotion, charity, and communal prayers.