The Federal Government has congratulated the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dayo Mobereola, on Nigeria’s election into Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council for the 2026–2027 term.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, praised Mobereola’s strategic leadership and engagement with IMO member states, which he said contributed to Nigeria’s successful election in London.

Mobereola expressed appreciation to the minister, NIMASA staff and maritime stakeholders, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to maritime safety, security, environmental protection and capacity development.

He described Nigeria’s election as a strategic milestone that strengthens the country’s global maritime presence and aligns with NIMASA’s statutory responsibilities.