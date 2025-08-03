The Federal Government has provided further clarity on the ₦987 billion approved for the redevelopment of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, in response to public concerns....

According to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, the project targets Terminal One the older facility commissioned in 1979, which has become structurally outdated and overstretched.

The plan involves completely stripping down the building (Wings D and E) and rebuilding a new, modern terminal that meets international standards and increasing passenger traffic.

Terminal Two, the newer building completed in 2023, will also be expanded along with the aircraft apron to accommodate wide-body aircraft.

New infrastructure will include two independent ring roads (for arrivals and departures) and a bridge that gives direct access to the upper floor of the terminal’s departure lounge correcting existing design flaws.

Mr Keyamo emphasised that the project will be funded without external loans, using the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, a product of savings from fuel subsidy removal.

He noted that Smart airport technologies will also be integrated into the new designs.

To ensure accountability, the Ministry plans to invite journalists, civil society groups, and members of the National Assembly for periodic site inspections.