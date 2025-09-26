The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has conveyed the message of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nigerians as the nation celebrates its 65th Independence Anniversary....

He was speaking after a Special Muslim Friday Prayer at the National Mosque to mark the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The theme for this year’s anniversary is “Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation.” According to the Minister, the President is appealing to all Nigerians—irrespective of ethnic, religious, political, or social affiliations—to come together in unison to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“Differences will always exist,” the Minister noted, “but the President’s message is one of hope, unity, and togetherness. All Nigerians must imbibe these values so that, collectively, we can achieve the progress and prosperity that Mr President has promised since assuming office.”

Highlighting the administration’s achievements so far, Idris stated that in just two years of President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria has recorded significant economic growth, improvements in security, notable progress in agriculture, and advances in other critical sectors.

While acknowledging that challenges remain, the Minister emphasised that the nation is on a firm march towards sustainable prosperity, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

He reiterated the President’s call on all Nigerians to set aside their differences and work together in building a stronger, united, and prosperous country.

“Together, hand in hand, we can and will build the Nigeria of our dreams,” the Minister declared.

The Minister congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 65th Independence Anniversary and wished all citizens a peaceful and joyous celebration.