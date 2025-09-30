The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has kicked off the implementation of recently approved pension increases for retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), with the updated payments to be reflected in the September 2025 payroll cycle. In an official statement shared on its ...

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has kicked off the implementation of recently approved pension increases for retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), with the updated payments to be reflected in the September 2025 payroll cycle.

In an official statement shared on its X handle, PTAD announced that the revised pension package includes a fixed N32,000 increase, in addition to percentage-based adjustments of 10.66% and 12.95% for various categories of eligible pensioners.

An estimated 832,000 retirees are expected to benefit from the new structure.

The rollout follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s August approval of a set of welfare measures aimed at improving the livelihoods of DBS pensioners.

The reforms were triggered by a request from PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, who sought emergency budgetary support to implement long-delayed pension adjustments.

In the statement, PTAD said: “Further to the President’s approval of the emergency budgetary allocation for the payment of the new pension increment rates for Pensioners under the Defined Benefit Pension Scheme (DBS) that was earlier published by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate on Friday, 8th August, 2025, the Directorate is delighted to announce the commencement of the implementation of the 832,000, 10.66% and 12.95% pension increment for eligible pensioners under the management of PTAD, in the September 2025 pension payroll cycle.”

READ ALSO: PTAD offsets 30 months arrears of pensioners in 187 agencies

The agency disclosed that the implementation was made possible through the partial release of ₦820.188 billion by the Federal Ministry of Finance, drawn from the ₦845 billion emergency fund previously approved by the Federal Government.

Describing the development as a key milestone, PTAD said: “This milestone clearly reaffirms the Federal Government’s dedication to safeguarding the welfare and entitlements of DBS Pensioners in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The directorate extended gratitude to President Tinubu for his swift approval of the emergency allocation and acknowledged the efforts of top government officials including the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite; and the Accountant-General of the Federation.

PTAD also commended the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN), and other stakeholder groups for their support during negotiations and implementation planning.

The DBS covers civil servants who retired prior to the 2004 pension reform that introduced the Contributory Pension Scheme. It also includes retirees from defunct public institutions, privatised entities, and treasury-funded agencies—many of whom have long grappled with delayed payments, lack of harmonisation, and limited access to healthcare.

PTAD assured that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining funds and complete the implementation of all pending pension reforms.

“We further assure all our DBS Pensioners and Stakeholders that the Directorate will continue to collaborate with the relevant authorities towards release of the outstanding approved funds and subsequent fulfilment of all future obligations relating to the pension increments and the landmark reforms,” the statement concluded.